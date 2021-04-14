UNDP supports Georgia's adoption of legislation on environmental liability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) helps Georgia adopt legislation on environmental liability, Trend reports via the UNDP.

As reported, this legislation will hold private companies accountable for pollution and other environmental harm.

Five by-laws designed by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture (MEPA) with UNDP support will fill in the details of the Law on Environmental Liability, adopted by the Parliament in March and expected to come into force in 2022.

UNDP and MEPA signed an agreement on April 13, committing to working with the Government and the private sector to finalize the legislation. In addition, UNDP will help raise environmental awareness across Georgian society and expand environmental education to secondary schools.

A nine-month initiative will be implemented with $106,000 support in funding from Sweden, as part of a broader program that assists democratic reforms in Georgia’s public sector.

“Government, private sector and society must work hand-in-hand to achieve our national environmental and climate goals,” said Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili.

With UNDP and Sweden support, MEPA’s Environmental Information and Education Center (EIEC), National Environmental Agency (NEA) and other agencies will finalize environmental liability by-laws and submit them to the government.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356