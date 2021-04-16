Turkmen-Chinese partnership has potential in number of areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

The Turkmen-Chinese partnership has the potential to combine efforts in the fuel and energy sector, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was stated during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng.

Thus, humanitarian and cultural ties are important in bilateral relations, which are strengthened by various actions, scientific and creative forums, as well as the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Chinese Committee on Cooperation.

Turkmenistan and China cooperate in several areas. In particular, cooperation in the energy sector is highlighted.

As reported, a new field in Bagtyyarlyk contractual PSA territory is being put into operation in the country. The exploration and development of this field are carried out by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

CNPC signed the Bagtyyarlyk Production Sharing Agreement with Turkmenistan in 2007 and began to purchase natural fuel in Central Asia since 2009, after the launch of a gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China through the territories of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

