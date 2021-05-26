Integration to NATO - key foreign and security policy priority of Georgia and Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

The Georgian and Ukrainian officials have meanwhile reiterated that integration to NATO is their countries' key foreign and security policy priority, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Ukrainian Defence Minister Andrii Taran have discussed the strategic cooperation between Georgia and Ukraine in Tbilisi.

During the meeting Garibashvili and Taran also underscored the friendly ties between their countries as well as spoke of the importance of ensuring peace and security in the region.

The meeting discussed important issues, including the Black Sea and regional security, enhancing defense capabilities and compatibility with NATO and cooperation spheres.

The ministers signed a 2021 bilateral cooperation plan. According to the plan, the Georgian and Ukrainian sides will share experiences in various fields.

