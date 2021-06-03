Georgia, CoE focus on close and productive cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili met with the Monitoring Committee Members from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The meeting focused on the close and productive cooperation between Georgia and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Discussion centered on the current political position and upcoming local elections. It was noted that authorities of Georgia stand ready to ensure the free and fair setting for holding the elections. A number of reputable international observation missions are already invited to the elections (Elections of mayors of cities and local councils will be held in Georgia this fall).

The Head of Government of Georgia expressed his gratitude to the co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee from the Parliamentary Assembly of the PACE for the support demonstrated in the process of democratic reforms in Georgia.

The delegation from the Monitoring Committee of PACE included Titus Corlatean, Co-Rapporteur (Romania, SOC); Claude Kern, Co-Rapporteur (France, ALDE) and Bas Klein, Deputy Head of Secretariat.

