Georgia to receive COVID-19 vaccines from Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will receive 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Latvia, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark after an official meeting with his Georgian colleague David Zalkaliani.

Rinkevics stressed the importance of joint efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rinkevics also spoke about the resumption of direct flights and noted that Latvian flag carrier AirBaltic operates flights between Tbilisi-Riga three times a week and expressed hope that air traffic will soon return to the pre-pandemic levels.

Latvian foreign minister is paying a two-day official visit to Georgia. Rinkevics will also hold meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava.

