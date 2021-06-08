Many large companies in Azerbaijan see COVID-19 as main threat to business dev't - PwC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Many heads of large companies in Azerbaijan consider the coronavirus pandemic to be the main threat to business development, PwC Azerbaijan (PricewaterhouseCoopers) Country Managing Partner Movlan Pashayev said, Trend reports.

Pashayev made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the presentation of the fourth annual PwC CEO survey on Azerbaijan.

According to the expert, the results of the survey indicate that 64 percent of respondents consider COVID-19 to be the main threat to the company's growth.

Also, among the existing risks, more than 50 percent of the respondents named the volatility of the exchange rate, and about 40 percent - tax liabilities, he noted.

“PwC has conducted the fourth poll among heads of companies in Azerbaijan since the beginning of the year. The majority of respondents said that the growth rate of the global economy will recover in 2021,” Pashayev said.