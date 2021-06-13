Kazakhstan’s MFA talks program of co-op with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan for the period of 2021-2023 contributes to the comprehensive strengthening of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two states, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend.

The report also notes that the above-mentioned program also contributes to the organization of necessary consultations on the discussion of topical issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda.

Kazakhstan's ministry noted that the further implementation of the above-mentioned program of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will allow systematizing the interaction of the two countries in a number of areas.

"Its further implementation will allow systematizing the interaction of the foreign ministries of the two countries on issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, on the joint use of water and energy resources of Central Asia, on the cooperation of consular services, inventory of the legal framework between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, and others," the ministry said.

Thus, the parties confirm their mutual intention to further promote cooperation.

"First of all, it is the strengthening of a constructive foreign policy dialogue and coordination of efforts in the interests of expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation, including within the framework of international and regional organizations",- the ministry concluded it.

The program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan for the period 2021-2023 was signed in February 2021.

---

