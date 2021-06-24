WB regional director talks inflation in Georgia, possible economic recovery rates

Business 24 June 2021 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
WB regional director talks inflation in Georgia, possible economic recovery rates
Iran plans to increase nuclear energy over next twenty years – minister
Iran plans to increase nuclear energy over next twenty years – minister
Iran's president-elect Raisi talks government's future plans, JCPOA
Iran's president-elect Raisi talks government's future plans, JCPOA
Next stage of Iran's nuclear discussions may be the last stage – MFA
Next stage of Iran's nuclear discussions may be the last stage – MFA
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Ministry discloses volume of fertilizers transported through Turkish ports Business 19:07
Austria interested in business opportunities in Georgia - Federal Ministry Business 19:06
Ambassador highlights driving force behind development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations Economy 18:56
EU should be proud that Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine want to join it - Josep Borrell Business 18:50
Georgia shares data on profits of country's banking sector Finance 18:33
Stockholders creating opportunities for investment in Georgian businesses Business 18:32
Georgia and Turkey intend to expand free trade agreement Business 18:24
Kazakh president signs law regulating taxes on crypto mining Kazakhstan 18:18
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijan in direction of Tovuz Politics 18:14
Iran, Finland to increase co-op in geological, mine science fields Business 18:13
Vaccination of children against COVID-19 should be carefully studied - TABIB Society 17:49
Turkmenistan completes wheat harvest in Lebap region Business 17:48
Azerbaijan’s significant potential in field of renewable energy to increase electricity generation - analyst Oil&Gas 17:46
IAEA to hold Site and External Events Design Review Service in Uzbekistan Business 17:46
Reliance Industries expects Saudi Aramco deal to formalise this year Arab World 17:39
WB regional director talks inflation in Georgia, possible economic recovery rates Business 17:38
Uzbekistan proposes Kokand to be first tourist capital of Turkic Council Tourism 17:36
Uzbekistan, Turkey consider developing electronic communications in tourism Tourism 17:35
Israeli fintech co Sorbet raises $15m Israel 17:35
Turkmenistan's Turkmentruba opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17:33
Uzbekistan looks to solve problem with its protein-filled goods' export Uzbekistan 17:30
Afghan military personnel crosses into territory of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:29
WB allocates additional funds for Aral Sea Basin Mitigation Program Uzbekistan 17:21
Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign memorandum on trade, economic co-op Economy 17:19
Large-amount loans issued in Iran's services sector Finance 17:17
Volume of cargo shipment via Turkish Izmir port for 4M2021 unveiled Oil&Gas 17:16
Gulf Cooperation Council supports Azerbaijan's fair position - GCC SecGen Politics 17:15
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on launch of 'Soyuz-2' type rockets from Baikonur Business 17:02
Georgia sees decrease in Construction Cost Index Construction 17:01
TAP’s gas supplies to Europe getting close to 3 bcm Oil&Gas 16:59
Feedstuff manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Business 16:54
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan transported over 430 million tons of oil to world markets Oil&Gas 16:51
Georgian Credo Bank plans to purchase another bank Finance 16:51
Visa to buy Swedish fintech Tink for $2.2 billion US 16:50
Georgia negotiating to attract Ukrainian and Belarusian airlines Transport 16:50
Uzbekistan’s number of users of remote banking services increases Finance 16:48
Agriculture Ministry talks wheat harvesting process across Azerbaijan Economy 16:47
Turkmen Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts for locomotives Tenders 16:46
Azerbaijan unevils number of citizens vaccinated on June 24 Society 16:45
Global oil price to drop due to growth of eco-friendly car production - analyst Economy 16:43
Azerbaijan, Ukraine establish joint Business Council Economy 16:41
Iran's Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company launches new desulfurization unit Oil&Gas 16:40
Azerbaijan confirms 51 more COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries Society 16:38
Small-unit production line launched at Yutong bus plant in Kazakhstan Transport 16:25
Kazakhstan increases imports of Greek-made goods Business 16:22
Kazakh oilfield construction company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 16:21
Uzbekistan continues modernization of Fergana refinery ICT 16:21
France’s import of grains and legumes from Turkey up Business 16:18
Airline companies operating in Georgia, increasing frequency of flights Transport 16:17
Azerbaijan takes part in SCO's First Economic Forum (PHOTO) Business 16:15
Kazakhstan joins initiatives of World Trade Organization to combat COVID-19 Business 16:13
A humanitarian partnership in times of COVID (PHOTO) Other News 16:06
Saudi Arabia considers developing industrial zone in Oman Arab World 15:32
NIO cars arriving in Israel for Mobileye robotaxi trials Israel 15:31
COVID-19 vaccination in Russia remains voluntary Russia 15:26
Moderna hopes to deliver COVID vaccines to Germany faster US 15:20
Wheat harvesting continues in villages of Azerbaijan's Tartar near liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 15:13
New ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan appointed Kyrgyzstan 15:06
Saipa, Iran Khodro, Isfahan Refinery keep Tehran Stock Exchange's upward trend Business 15:00
Silk Way West Airlines to enter the global pharmaceutical logistics market with GDP certification Society 14:57
Georgia eyes to introduce mandatory unemployment insurance mechanism Business 14:55
Iranian oil minister talks about work done in oil, gas sectors Oil&Gas 14:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 14:42
Azerbaijan plays crucial role in connectivity of INSTC with Indian port - ambassador Transport 14:34
Export value of Georgia's domestic beer down Business 14:29
Uzbekistan among top-10 countries of world in gold mining - Forbes Uzbekistan 14:28
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created at Gulustan Palace after renovation (PHOTO) Politics 14:17
Certain cities, villages in Iran supplied with gas Oil&Gas 14:16
Innovative technologies in Azerbaijan ensure transparency in rendering services - B.EST Solutions CEO Economy 14:15
Several industrial investment projects to be commissioned in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Kazakhstan 14:12
Azerbaijan holds working group meeting on clearing mines, unexploded ordnance in de-occupied lands (PHOTO) Politics 14:10
Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova to discuss further cooperation with EU Georgia 14:09
Iran's exports grow in value, volume - Iran Customs Administration Business 14:07
Iran Customs Administration shares data on Iran’s imports Business 14:02
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 24 Society 14:00
Iran discloses amount of foreign investment attracted in Markazi Province Finance 14:00
Rising oil prices to help improve balance sheets in Gulf – Capital Economics Oil&Gas 14:00
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Belarus despite COVID-19 Business 13:49
Payoneer set for Nasdaq listing as SPAC approves merger Israel 13:47
Iran's exports through Bilasuvar border checkpoint up Business 13:46
Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, UAE expanding - ministry (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 13:44
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 13:42
Website of Belgian VRT TV channel shows footage of Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Politics 13:41
Russia with other OSCE MG co-chairs continues to help Azerbaijan, Armenia to build mutual confidence - FM Politics 13:40
Uzbekistan ready to assist China in construction of pharmaceutical plant in Navoi region Construction 13:39
Lion's share of Uzbek cherry imports accounts for Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 13:33
EU financing intellectual property project in Azerbaijan Economy 13:29
bp completes preparations for first SWAP exploration well Oil&Gas 13:26
Algeria, Azerbaijan discuss issues of expanding investment co-op Business 13:11
Azerbaijan publishes 5M2021 petroleum coke export data Oil&Gas 13:09
Turkey reveals 4M2021 data on cargo transshipment via Trabzon port Transport 13:09
Turkmenistan interested in attracting US investments for local high-tech development Business 13:07
bp reveals time of starting second maintenance program at ACG Oil&Gas 13:05
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss priority areas of mutual economic co-op Politics 13:00
Azerbaijan opens new military unit of State Border Service in liberated Gubadly (PHOTO) Politics 12:59
U.S. administers 319.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 12:57
Germany's Merkel says EU should seek direct contact with Putin Europe 12:53
Georgia's labor market becoming popular for Turkish job seekers Business 12:43
Interest in COVID-19 vaccination growing in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 12:41
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 12:41
All news