US continues to co-op with Turkmenistan in number of areas – US Embassy

The US continues to cooperate with Turkmenistan in the sphere of economic development in a range of areas, Stephen Guice, Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Ashgabat told Trend.

Thus, these areas include: promotion of the private sector, the development of entrepreneurs, and increasing commercial ties between the two countries.

"The US also supports multilateral organizations and their wide range of programming in Turkmenistan," he said.

Turkmenistan is actively promoting growth in the private sector, he noted.

The US is one of the important trade, economic, and foreign policy partners of Turkmenistan, with which cooperation is carried out in the field of regional security, combating serious threats and challenges, as well as in other areas.

In recent years, the US has taken a course towards rapprochement with Turkmenistan. Political consultations have become regular. Cooperation continues in such areas as the supply of agricultural machinery, modernization of the technical fleet of civil aviation in Turkmenistan, and import of electric power equipment.

In addition, the US administration supports regional gas pipeline projects of Turkmenistan, such as Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the US were established on February 19, 1992.

