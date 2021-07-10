Georgia, India highlight positive dynamics of bilateral relations in certain areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

Georgia, India highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations in political, economic, culture and education spheres, Trend reports via Georgian media.

This, among other issues, was discussed during the meeting between Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Indian Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The two ministers welcomed cooperation in investment, tourism, transport, agriculture and communications sectors.

Jaishankar is paying an official visit to Georgia on July 9-10. The minister brought the relics of St. Queen Ketevan the Martyr to Tbilisi.

