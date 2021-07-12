Austria has high interest in Georgian tourism infrastructure projects - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Austrian companies - some fifteen of them currently operate branch offices - are using Georgia as a hub for business activities in the South Caucasus region, Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria told Trend.

"Interest in tourism infrastructure projects and especially winter sports infrastructure projects remains high," the ministry said.

As Austria’s, Georgia’s economy was severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis, due to its high dependence on tourism, the ministry added.

Consequently, some planned projects had to be postponed or cancelled, the source noted.

"Again, we are sure we will overcome these challenges in the near future," the ministry said.

