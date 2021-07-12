Growth of production in Azerbaijani industrial zones in 1H2021 disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

During the first half of 2021, companies operating at these zones produced products valued at 824 million manats ($484 million), 38 percent more than in the same period last year, and exported products worth 268 million manats ($157 million), Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“So far products in the amount of 4.2 billion manats ($2.5 billion) have been produced in industrial zones, while products valued at 1.1 billion manats ($647 million) have been exported,” the message said.

Earlier, the minister said that choosing Azerbaijan as one of the centers of the network of the fourth industrial revolution will make an important contribution to the country's economy.

------

Follow the author on Twitter:@jafarov_zeyni