Azerbaijan to attract hundreds of investors - MUSIAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

Turkish MUSIAD (Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association) and Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Entreprises (SMEs) under the Ministry of Economy signed a contract for attracting more than 500 investors to Azerbaijan, Muhterem Oz, MUSIAD’s representative in the country told Trend during the ‘Network Bulusmalari [Meetings]’ project.

According to Oz, in October this year, Baku will host an International Business Forum (IBF), where the total number of participating investors from all over the world will reach 2,500.

"This, in turn, opens up great opportunities in terms of attracting investments to Azerbaijan and joint partnership of businessmen, and MUSIAD contributes namely to this," he said.

The representative noted MUSIAD uniquely combines brotherhood and business partnership with Azerbaijan, and this initiative will also cover Azerbaijani entrepreneurs abroad so that they also invest in their country.

"To achieve the set goals and meet the interests of Azerbaijan, a wide network needs to be established," added Oz.

MUSIAD has been operating in 95 countries of the world, and in Azerbaijan since 2018.

