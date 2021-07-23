Business mission of Russian companies to Azerbaijan to expand mutual economic ties - Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The process of organizing a business mission of the Russian companies to Azerbaijan is an important step in expanding the economic and trade ties between the two countries, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“The new spheres of partnership, as well as the prospects for cooperation amid new realities that have arisen in connection with the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, were discussed at the meeting with the Russian colleagues,” the message said.

"We think that the achieved results will contribute to the creation of even more favorable opportunities for mutual investments and the growth of business activity between our countries," the message said.

------

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni