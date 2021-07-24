Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus

Business 24 July 2021 18:25 (UTC+04:00)
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's sixth-largest tiremaker by sales, on Saturday decided to suspend operations at its factory in South Korea due to the novel coronavirus, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The company said its plant in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong Province, will halt production for two days until 10 p.m. Monday for the safety of its workers amid the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.

Since Wednesday, Hankook Tire's Geumsan factory reported 12 virus cases among its workers, which also led to infections among their family members and acquaintances.

Health authorities on Friday set up a makeshift virus testing clinic inside the plant. They plan to test some 3,000 workers at the plant by early next week to stem the virus spread.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey passes 65 mln-dose mark in COVID vaccinations
Turkey passes 65 mln-dose mark in COVID vaccinations
Special Representative of Kazakhstan’s President visits London
Special Representative of Kazakhstan’s President visits London
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey passes 65 mln-dose mark in COVID vaccinations Turkey 19:29
Turkmenistan establishes amount of customs duties on export of paper waste Turkmenistan 19:15
Special Representative of Kazakhstan’s President visits London Kazakhstan 19:07
Infrastructure projects may be stopped in Georgia - Association of Infrastructure Builders Construction 19:02
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus Business 18:25
Azerbaijan shows footage of Sofulu village of the Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Society 18:03
Azerbaijani gymnast completes performance at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 17:16
Azerbaijani gymnast performs in vault and parallel bars exercises at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 16:58
Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrates rings exercise as part of qualifying competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 16:54
Azerbaijani athlete performs pommel horse exercise as part of competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 16:33
Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrates 2 more exercises at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 16:18
Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 15:02
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan talk further expansion of strategic partnership Uzbekistan 14:56
Iran connecting more population to its nationwide gas network Business 14:54
Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Society 14:50
Fire extinguished in mined area in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavand (VIDEO) Society 14:48
Iran battles water shortage in Khuzestan Province as protests increase Business 14:45
Kazakhstan-Pakistan trade down amid COVID-19 Business 14:33
Lithuania provides Georgia with AstraZeneca vaccine Georgia 14:33
Plant for ceramic decorative plates production being built in Turkmenistan's Baherden Construction 14:12
Iranian president announces several new water, sewage and electricity projects Business 14:09
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to put short-term notes up for auction Finance 13:34
Azerbaijan changes rules for air passenger transportation Society 13:21
Lending to legal entities in real estate sector grows in Azerbaijan Finance 13:19
Baku starts issuing state license plates of new series to car owners Society 13:17
Turkmen PETRONAS Charigali opens tender for provision of offshore support vessels Tenders 13:13
For 30 years, OSCE Minsk Group failed to produce results regarding Karabakh conflict - analyst Politics 13:12
S&P affirms Azerbaijan's credit ratings with 'stable' outlook Finance 13:10
Georgia starts registration for first dose of Pfizer vaccine Georgia 12:57
Azerbaijan names places for monuments to famous Azerbaijani pop singer and composer Society 12:55
About 1 mln retirees vaccinated against COVID-19 in Moscow — mayor Russia 12:41
Halliburton increases activity across multiple product service lines in CIS Oil&Gas 12:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 12:30
Halliburton sees 10% increase in completion & production revenue Oil&Gas 12:28
Ukrainian SkyUp lo launch flights to Uzbekistan’s Navoi Transport 12:27
Iran reveals data on transport of basic goods from its ports Business 12:11
Lending to transport, communications sector drops in Azerbaijan Economy 12:05
Kazakhstan increases trade with Iran Business 12:03
Iran to face severe shortages of livestock in coming months? Business 12:01
French MPs concerned about what they saw on Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 11:47
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary breaks record for cargo handling via BTK Transport 11:23
Turkish Railways looks to implement several transport projects - ministry Turkey 11:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:09
Situation in Kalbajar sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable - MoD Politics 11:08
Georgia eyes completing construction of all international highways by 2030 Construction 10:58
Uzbekistan, NATO to work on MoU related to prevention of emergencies Uzbekistan 10:55
Turkey records increase in car exports to Iran Turkey 10:48
By end of 2021, Azerbaijan to build all power facilities both in Karabakh and in Eastern Zangazur - president Politics 10:35
Azerbaijan - country affected by war the most, but money being provided to Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 10:33
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for buildings repair Tenders 10:31
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 24 Uzbekistan 10:30
Azerbaijan increases imports of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 10:30
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 10:29
Azerbaijan sees everything - both Khankandi and the corridor, says president Politics 10:28
What is logic behind creating status for 25,000 people? - President Aliyev Politics 10:24
If Azerbaijan gets offered funds as grant, as Armenia, we won't reject it - President Aliyev Politics 10:12
Azerbaijan achieved its goals during war, continues to do so in post-war era - president Politics 09:57
Azerbaijan, to some extent, shaping political agenda of Armenia - president Politics 09:55
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 09:52
Azerbaijan succeeded to have its agenda adopted on border with Armenia - president Politics 09:51
Russia to resume air service with Egyptian resorts on August 9 Russia 09:40
Fact that Charles Michel didn't use “status” and “Nagorno-Karabakh” was very wise - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:38
To reach Kalbajar easily, road being built from Goygol across Omar pass - President Aliyev Politics 09:34
Our victory smashed all Armenia's ideological foundations - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:32
Inflation in Azerbaijan within acceptable range of 4.3 percent - President Aliyev Politics 09:29
Azerbaijani shooter joins quest for medals at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 09:27
Two Azerbaijani judokas drop out of 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 09:25
Foreign exchange reserves in Azerbaijan almost six times higher than external public debt - president Politics 09:23
All work done on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - approved, supported by people, president says Politics 09:20
Azerbaijani cyclist to take part in 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 09:18
Results of first six months indicate that economy of Azerbaijan already overcame recession - President Aliyev Politics 09:17
City of Naftalan should become travel destination - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:15
There are concrete plans on dev't of iron ore deposits, which is traditional for ​​Dashkasan - President Aliyev Politics 09:11
Azerbaijan’s company opens tender to transport cargo via railway Tenders 08:58
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,293,062 Other News 08:42
US wants to work with likeminded nations in use of space - General John Raymond ICT 08:10
One killed, one injured in light plane crash in Russia’s Far East Russia 08:00
Brazil sees 108,732 new COVID-19 cases Other News 07:25
EU regulator endorses use of Moderna’s COVID-19 shot for children Europe 06:47
Biden authorizes $100 million in emergency funds for Afghan refugees US 06:06
136 deaths reported in rain-related incidents in India's western Maharashtra State Other News 05:20
Biden assures Afghan president of continued U.S. support -White House US 04:38
6.7-magnitude quake rattles Philippines Other News 04:05
Israel reports 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 857,977 in total Israel 03:28
U.S., Russia to hold arms control talks next week US 02:46
Russia to resume regular air service with three more countries from August 9 Russia 02:09
Delta variant of COVID-19 now dominant in Europe, says World Health Organization Europe 01:28
Azerbaijani units did not take off any UAV into air - MoD Politics 00:52
Over 71% of Lebanon's population risks losing access to safe water - UNICEF Arab World 00:28
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 23 July 23:59
Uzbekistan eyes launching production of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 23 July 23:49
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 Turkey 23 July 23:36
Georgian tea imports from Azerbaijan decrease Business 23 July 23:17
U.S. condemns Taliban attacks on former interpreters, Afghans -State Dept US 23 July 22:52
Death toll from rainstorms in China's Henan rises to 56 Other News 23 July 22:37
Shooting continues on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia - MoD Politics 23 July 22:16
Valery Karpin named as head coach of Russian football team Other News 23 July 22:06
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free travel for citizens of nine countries Kyrgyzstan 23 July 21:37
Romanian Parliament seeks to consolidate relations with Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 23 July 21:35
Turkmen sewing factory exceeds production plan Turkmenistan 23 July 21:31
All news