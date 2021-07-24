Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's sixth-largest tiremaker by sales, on Saturday decided to suspend operations at its factory in South Korea due to the novel coronavirus, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The company said its plant in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong Province, will halt production for two days until 10 p.m. Monday for the safety of its workers amid the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.

Since Wednesday, Hankook Tire's Geumsan factory reported 12 virus cases among its workers, which also led to infections among their family members and acquaintances.

Health authorities on Friday set up a makeshift virus testing clinic inside the plant. They plan to test some 3,000 workers at the plant by early next week to stem the virus spread.