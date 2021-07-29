Turkmenistan, Qatar interested in building up trade, economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Jeila Aliyeva – Trend

Turkmenistan and Qatar are interested in building up trade and economic ties, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The issue was discussed during the meeting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdiniyaz Myatiyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan Mubarak bin Abdurrahman Al Nasr, during which the parties stated the commitment of the two countries to further develop bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The sides noted the need to maintain joint work on improving the contractual and legal framework of cooperation.

Active preparations have been carried out at the interdepartmental level of the two countries to hold the next Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

As reported, Turkmenistan is interested in joining Qatar’s major financial and investment companies in implementing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, the construction of which was launched in December 2015.

Qatari Al Qamra Holding and the Turkmen government earlier signed a memorandum of understanding on financing potential projects in Turkmenistan. In this regard, the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan held a presentation of major investment projects implemented in the country for the delegation of Qatar.

The parties paid special attention to expanding the domestic market, introducing innovations and increasing the volume of exports of goods. Among the cooperation priorities - energy sector, transport and communications sector, chemical and medical industries.

