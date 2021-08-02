Azerbaijani minister reveals AzerGold's expected contribution to domestic GDP until 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The contribution to the total GDP of Azerbaijan from the effective exploitation of the deposits of non-ferrous and ferrous metals by AzerGold company playing a special role in the development of the mining industry, is expected to make up 21.9 billion manat ($12.8 billion) by 2035, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on August 2.

Jabbarov also noted that it’s planned to attract nearly 16,000 workers to this area.

During a visit to Dashkasan district President Ilham Aliyev paid attention to Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area and Marah gold deposit of AzerGold CJSC thus demonstrating great importance attached to the mining industry, he said.

AzerGold's scope of activity was expanded in 2020. The CJSC was also entrusted with the development and management of ferrous metal ore deposits on the territory of Azerbaijan.

