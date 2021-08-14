Improving infrastructure in Iran to boost regional trade - Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 14

Trend:

The head of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce said to increase trade with neighboring countries, Iran needs to improve its infrastructures.

The trade with neighboring countries shorten the distance of transportation of goods and accordingly the costs and time, Hadi Tizhoush said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In recent days, new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on increasing trade with neighboring countries and made it of the priorities of the new government.

He pointed out that Iran is one of the countries that have good relations with its neighbors and can take advantage of the friendship to increase trade and expand exports.

Tizhoush referred to the needed planning for the development of shipping and aviation as the factors that can facilitate exchanges.

"The member states of the Economic Union have a very high capacity for exports and Iran can meet many of the needs of these countries,” he noted.

He stressed that banning the export of some goods without prior notice would create distrust of foreign companies to domestic exporters, which is an obstacle to the development of trade.

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union held their first round of negotiations on upgrading their preferential trade agreement to a free trade deal in Tehran on July 19. Three more meetings have been scheduled by the end of 2021, the official said the next meeting will be held by September 22.