Uzbekistan, Pakistan preparing to sign preferential trade agreement
Latest
We will continue to support Azerbaijan’s national specialists in mine clearance - UN Resident Coordinator
We used all existing international instruments to restore our territorial integrity - President Aliyev
UN Resident Coordinator praises President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts to take decisive national response to COVID-19
Within our capacity and our potential we try to contribute to cause of peace and security - President Aliyev