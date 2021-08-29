Financial volume of real estate market in Georgia's Batumi decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 1,154 purchase and sale transactions were recorded on the real estate market of Georgian Batumi in July 2021, which is 11 percent less than in the same period in 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Colliers real estate company.

The financial volume of the market also decreased by 18 percent and amounted to 47 million dollars. At the same time, the activity of the primary housing market in Batumi is significantly higher, where 1,023 transactions were recorded in July, which is 12 percent less than in the same period in 2019.

In the secondary market, the number of transactions increased by 5 percent.

According to the study, in July 2021 in Batumi, the volume of the market for new apartments in Batumi decreased by 19 percent, while the secondary market - by 3 percent.

In July 2021, compared to July 2019, the segment of economy-class apartments in new buildings increased by 39 percent, in the medium category it decreased by 56 percent, in the premium segment - by 24 percent.

In the first half of 2021, 5,139 purchase and sale transactions were recorded in the real estate market in Batumi, which is 64 percent more than in 2020, and 17 percent from 2019. During the reporting period, the apartment market in Batumi amounted to $218 million, which is 75 percent more than in the same period of 2020, and 21 percent more than in the same period of 2019.

