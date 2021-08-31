Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Russia exported 125,895 tons of oil and oil products to Georgia for a total amount of $68.5 million from January through July 2021, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Also, in the reporting period, Russia exported 171,832 tons of wheat and meslin worth $41.1 million to Georgia. In the same period of 2020, 222,840 tons of wheat and meslin totaling $49.2 million were exported from Russia to Georgia.

Other exports in the same period included:

- 22.7 tons of telephone sets worth $22.1 million

- 243,207 tons of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons in the amount of $62.8 million

During the last year, the export of petroleum gases and other gases from Russia to Georgia amounted to 78,628 tons totaling $23.6 million.

Meanwhile, Russia exported 17,828 tons of sunflower seed, safflower, or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof worth $26.02 million to Georgia.

From January through July 2021, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $868 million, which comprises 11.6 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $322.6 million to the Russian market, which is 14.2 percent of total exports.

Meanwhile, Russian exported products worth $545.3 million to the Georgian market, which is 10.5 percent of total imports to Georgia.

