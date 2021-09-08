Apple exports from Georgia increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The export of apples from Georgia increased by 3.7 times for 7 months of 2021, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to Geostat, 11,600 tons of apples were exported from Georgia from January through July this year, while for the same period last year, exports did not exceed 3,100 tons.

Accordingly, apple export revenues also increased from $1.5 million to $5.4 million.

Some 11,200 tons of Georgian apples were purchased by Russia this year, having paid $5.2 million for this. Minor exports were made to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, and Kazakhstan.

From January through July 2021, Georgia's foreign trade turnover amounted to $7.48 billion, which is 21.7 percent more than the same period last year.

Georgia's exports amounted to $2.27 billion (an increase of 27.8 percent), and imports - $5.20 billion (an increase of 19.3 percent).

The trade balance remained negative during this period - at the level of $2.93 billion.

