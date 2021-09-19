Georgia sees decline in revenues from beer exports
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia earned $1.7 million on beer exports from January through July 2021, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat).
According to the data, compared to the same period in 2020, beer export revenue decreased by 45 percent.
TOP - 3 export destinations this year are as follows:
Israel - $443,400 / 452.5 tons;
Russia - $388,700 / 418.9 tons;
Azerbaijan - $249,600 / 270.7 tons.
As for imports, from January through July 2021 Georgia paid $3.4 million for beer imports, and in 2020 - $3.7 million.
TOP exporters in 2021 is as follows:
Germany - $722,000 / 634.4 tons;
Russia - $628,000/ 327.4 tons.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Opening of Zangezur corridor to positively contribute to difficulties in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations - Turkish President
Azerbaijan's Shusha holding concert within Int'l Music Festival of famous composer Uzeyir Hajibayli (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to National Music Day on Instagram (PHOTO)