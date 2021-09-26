Georgia reveals its top trading partners in total external trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkey ($1.28 billion), Russia ($1.01 billion), and China ($941.3 million) were Georgia's top trading partners in total external trade turnover from January through August 2021, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the reporting period, Georgia's top trading partners by exports were China ($421.8 million), Russia ($377.1 million), and Azerbaijan ($347 million), while top trading partners by imports were Turkey ($1.07 billion), Russia ($634.8 million) and China ($519.5 million).

The top three export items were the following:

Copper ores and concentrates - $517.9 million, 19.8 percent of total exports

Motor cars - $293.4 million, 11.2 percent of total exports

Ferro-alloys totaled - $265.5 million, 10.2 percent of total exports

The top import commodities were as follows:

Motor cars - $547.6 million, 9 percent of total imports

Petroleum and petroleum oils - $492.1 million, 8.1 percent of total imports

Copper ores and concentrates - $445.9 million, 7.3 percent of total imports

Overall, Georgia’s external trade turnover amounted to $8.68 billion from January through August 2021, which is 22.3 percent higher compared to the same period of the last year.

The value of exports increased 26 percent and totaled $2.61 billion, while imports also increased 20.7 percent, amounting to $6.07 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935