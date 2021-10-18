Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to more SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Development Agency (SMBDA) handed ‘Startap’ (startup) certificates to 5 more SMEs, Trend reports citing the Agency.

These startup certificates were presented to the GLOBAL İNNOVATİONS LLC online payment aggregator and the www.epoint.az platform for e-commerce; to the VVHELP LLC software for online customer support for business entities; to an online consulting platform for the agricultural sector (private entrepreneur Orkhan Jafarov); to an online platform for suppliers and procurers of SUPPLY CHAIN COMMUNITY LLC; to an online knowledge competition project (private entrepreneur Namig Hajiyev).

The certificate for 3 years exempts SMEs from taxes on profits and income received from innovative activities.

Subjects of micro and small businesses, whose projects are under development, can apply for a certificate to the Agency.