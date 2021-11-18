Turkish lira's rate to Azerbaijani manat decreases to record level
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Turkish lira to the Azerbaijani manat made a new historical minimum, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to the CBA, this figure fell by another four percent - to 0.1565 manat.
Over the past month, the Turkish lira has fallen in price against the Azerbaijani manat by more than 11 percent, the CBA said.
The Turkish national currency continues to fall in price since the end of October. On November 17, the Turkish lira lost 3.7 percent against the dollar.
Currently, the official exchange rate of the Turkish lira against the dollar is 10.84TL/1 USD. Analysts predict further depreciation of the Turkish lira.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Bringing up our children as individuals committed to national values is of exceptional importance - President Aliyev
We will surely watch rise of new top contenders at 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - FIG President
Azerbaijan's transit opportunities can make it alternative to Suez Canal - Iranian official (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds charity event together with ambassadors of World Championships (PHOTO)
Recent events on border between Azerbaijan, Armenia testify to importance of rapid demarcation – Russia’s MFA