Turkish lira's rate to Azerbaijani manat decreases to record level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Turkish lira to the Azerbaijani manat made a new historical minimum, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, this figure fell by another four percent - to 0.1565 manat.

Over the past month, the Turkish lira has fallen in price against the Azerbaijani manat by more than 11 percent, the CBA said.

The Turkish national currency continues to fall in price since the end of October. On November 17, the Turkish lira lost 3.7 percent against the dollar.

Currently, the official exchange rate of the Turkish lira against the dollar is 10.84TL/1 USD. Analysts predict further depreciation of the Turkish lira.