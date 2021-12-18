Azerbaijan launches cooperation with Turkish MEXT Technology Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution in Azerbaijan has established cooperation with the Turkish MEXT Technological Center, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The Azerbaijani center organized a seminar on the assessment of the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) for production enterprises operating in the country.

The seminar, held at UNEC (Azerbaijan State Economic University), was attended by representatives of about 25 enterprises and companies, who exchanged views on digitalization and the use of modern technologies.

The MEXT delegates, representing the Turkish Association of the Metallurgical Industry, shared their experience in improving the efficiency of enterprises, assessing their key quality indicators as part of the SIRI evaluation.

The delegation also held meetings in the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, Azergold CJSC, SOCAR Polymer and Sumgayit Technopark to get acquainted with the production process and exchange views on cooperation in the field of automation and digitization of the process.