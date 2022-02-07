Iran's Fars Province to increase wood industry production

Business 7 February 2022 23:37 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Fars Province to increase wood industry production
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 394 million - WHO
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 394 million - WHO
Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals
Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals
NATO chief thanks Erdogan for efforts to solve Ukraine-Russia crisis
NATO chief thanks Erdogan for efforts to solve Ukraine-Russia crisis
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 394 million - WHO Other News 00:25
Even France came to terms with new realities in region created by President Ilham Aliyev - Trend news agency's editor-in-chief on air of CBC (VIDEO) Politics 00:24
Georgia shares data on cement imports from Azerbaijan Georgia 00:01
Iran and UK barter deal is unlikely - official Business 7 February 23:45
Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals Other News 7 February 23:44
Iran's Fars Province to increase wood industry production Business 7 February 23:37
Iran, Finland to sign Double Taxation Agreements Business 7 February 23:37
Iran is ready to continue talks with Saudi Arabia - MFA Politics 7 February 23:30
Iran president stresses enhancement of relations with Turkey Politics 7 February 23:26
Iran to launch more industrial projects - Progressive Accelerators Group Business 7 February 23:17
Iran to solve kiwi export issues to India - minister Business 7 February 23:08
Seljuk Bayraktar shares post in connection with presentation of TEKNOFEST in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 February 23:00
NATO chief thanks Erdogan for efforts to solve Ukraine-Russia crisis Turkey 7 February 22:40
Chinese, Iranian FMs talk over phone Politics 7 February 22:13
France salutes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen Politics 7 February 21:44
Spain to end use of face masks outdoors Europe 7 February 21:26
Azerbaijan unveils mortgage loans volume issued Finance 7 February 20:35
Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals volume of production for January 2022 Uzbekistan 7 February 20:34
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Azeristiliktejhizat JSC relieved of his duties following president's order Politics 7 February 19:52
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from South Kemachi field Uzbekistan 7 February 19:51
Uzbek enterprise plans to export textile products to Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 7 February 19:50
Iran sees increase in imports Business 7 February 19:50
Azerbaijan raises salaries of military servicemen not employed in Military Prosecutor's Office Politics 7 February 19:48
Uzbek textile enterprise looking to increase exports Uzbekistan 7 February 19:43
Azerbaijan's army conducts training sessions of new training period with artillery units (VIDEO) Politics 7 February 19:41
IRICA shares data on Iran’s non-oil exports Business 7 February 19:21
IRICA records surge in Iran’s trade turnover with EAEU member states Business 7 February 19:16
Iran to boosts petrochemical production capacity Oil&Gas 7 February 19:14
Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in 2023 Politics 7 February 19:12
Iran takes coordinated steps with neighboring countries on Persian Gulf-Black Sea route – MFA Politics 7 February 18:45
Turkish company to build ore processing plant in Azerbaijan's Chovdar field Business 7 February 18:38
Iran signs several contracts with foreigners in energy sector – minister Oil&Gas 7 February 18:38
Turkish BAYKAR eyes to start production of AKINCI UAV in Azerbaijan - CTO (VIDEO) Economy 7 February 18:32
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 7 February 18:28
Inflation in Kazakhstan to decelerate to upper threshold of target corridor - EDB Kazakhstan 7 February 18:27
Middle East markets mixed, Egypt sheds over 1% Arab World 7 February 18:02
Construction of strategic Astarachay bridge - one of important achievements– Iranian minister Transport 7 February 18:01
NATO supports normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Special Representative Politics 7 February 17:28
Risks to Georgia's GDP outlook remain on downside - Fitch Ratings Georgia 7 February 17:28
Azerbaijan to prepare draft of legal acts on taxi services in Baku Economy 7 February 17:28
Turkmenistan puts up heavy vacuum gasoil for sale Business 7 February 17:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 7 February 17:17
Turkmenistan-Belarus service turnover falls in 11M2021 Business 7 February 17:17
Bank of Israel bought $356 million of FX in January Israel 7 February 17:15
Azerbaijan confirms 4,680 more COVID-19 cases, 2,134 recoveries Society 7 February 17:13
Rapid construction of Barda-Aghdam road continues - State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 7 February 17:11
EBRD to define co-op areas with Kazakhstan for next five years Finance 7 February 17:09
Azerbaijani Parliament to consider food security cooperation document with Turkey Politics 7 February 17:04
Dating app owner Bumble buys France's Fruitz in first acquisition Europe 7 February 17:01
Uzbekistan to liberalize markets for energy resources Uzbekistan 7 February 16:44
Omicron COVID-19 infections increase, whereas death rates remain unchanged in Azerbaijan Society 7 February 16:44
SOCAR reacts to Ukraine’s proposal about using its underground gas storages Oil&Gas 7 February 16:32
Turkmenistan sells polyethylene to China on local exchange Business 7 February 16:25
Turkish deputy minister believes Azerbaijani youth to lead development of technologies Economy 7 February 16:23
Southern Gas Corridor’s total needs for cash to be fully covered by proceeds from projects – Fitch Oil&Gas 7 February 16:19
Azerbaijan's AzerGold overfulfils gold, silver production plan Business 7 February 16:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 7 Society 7 February 16:03
Holding TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan important step in technological dev't - CEO of Solidshape Economy 7 February 15:57
Uzbekistan sees increase in imports of services Uzbekistan 7 February 15:56
Fitch affirms Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's notes at 'BB+' Oil&Gas 7 February 15:44
Uzbekistan intends to co-op with Spanish consulting company Uzbekistan 7 February 15:38
Indian Institutes of Technology look to open Middle East campuses Other News 7 February 15:34
Turkmen logistic company opens new branch in Mary region Transport 7 February 15:32
Coal India, state-run giant, plans big exports for first time Other News 7 February 15:32
Georgia's hazelnut exports continue to increase Georgia 7 February 15:29
Azerbaijan's AzerGold eyes paying dividends to its shareholders in 2022 Business 7 February 15:29
Iran looks to continue its bartering policy Business 7 February 15:22
Turkmen company reveals construction materials production volume Business 7 February 15:14
Eager to show world that Azerbaijani, Turkish youth can do better in technology - CTO of Turkish BAYKAR (Exclusive) Economy 7 February 15:12
Georgia looks to rehabilitate significant amount of agriculture lands Georgia 7 February 15:08
Azerbaijan's AzerGold prospecting precious metals in liberated Kalbajar Business 7 February 15:06
Tokayev signs decree depriving Nazarbayev of chairmanship in Security Council Kazakhstan 7 February 15:04
Renault, Peugeot ready to return to Iran if Vienna talks yield results Nuclear Program 7 February 15:02
Russia records less COVID-19 cases than the day before Russia 7 February 14:56
Covaxin granted emergency use listing in 13 nations as of Jan 31 according to WHO: Government Other News 7 February 14:55
Repatriation of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan another sign of positive dev't - European Council Politics 7 February 14:50
Iran plans to export kiwi to Spain Business 7 February 14:50
Azerbaijan's AzerGold increases allocations to state budget Business 7 February 14:49
Keeping LPG price artificially low could discourage expansion in production - World Bank (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 7 February 14:47
Next year to be better for Iran from economic point of view - CBI Finance 7 February 14:44
Azerbaijan's commercial gold reserves on Chovdar field up Business 7 February 14:42
EU special rep for South Caucasus welcomes release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan Politics 7 February 14:39
RBI likely to leave policy rates unchanged till April: Report Other News 7 February 14:38
Union Budget 2022-23 aimed at making India future-ready: Piyush Goyal Other News 7 February 14:37
Armenia promises to inform about Azerbaijanis who went missing during First Karabakh War Politics 7 February 14:37
Jaishankar-Peiris to focus on economic assistance, fishers issue Other News 7 February 14:36
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold plans to issue new bonds Economy 7 February 14:35
Azerbaijan's AzerGold boosts sales of products in domestic market Business 7 February 14:34
Azerbaijan unveils income of AzerGold company from sale of gold and silver in 2021 Business 7 February 14:34
Iran's deferred bank payments increase Business 7 February 14:32
India is on course to be the fastest growing economy: Nirmala Sitharaman Other News 7 February 14:28
Iran supplies electricity to numerous villages Oil&Gas 7 February 14:15
Economic climate extremely good for supporting Trans Caspian gas pipeline - OIES Oil&Gas 7 February 14:14
Green bonds to be rupee-denominated papers with long tenure: DEA secy Other News 7 February 13:58
Iran's SAPCO, Shafaq Dana and Fater Group agree on production of smart rearview mirror system Business 7 February 13:53
First Saudi yoga fest organised in the country Other News 7 February 13:52
Indian scientists claim to have designed vaccine against all variants of coronavirus Other News 7 February 13:50
Intelligent Transport Management Center transferred to Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s subordination following presidential decree Politics 7 February 13:47
Central Bank of Iran discloses value of foreign assets of Iranian banks Business 7 February 13:34
OPEC remains as agile as ever to help ensure balanced market – Barkindo (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 7 February 13:33
All news