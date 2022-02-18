Azerbaijani government cooperating with SMBDA to create new business support tools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Government and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan are actively cooperating to create new tools of support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Azerbaijani MP Aghalar Valiyev said, Trend reports.

Valiyev made the remark at a conference on the topic of “Innovative activity of small and medium-sized enterprises during stabilization of post-pandemic economic growth”.

According to him, the fourth industrial revolution requires new tools for the development of SMEs.

“The Azerbaijani government is implementing a number of projects and programs to support SMEs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the work was carried out more actively than before. Today, we continue to support SMEs," he noted.