Turkish company to launch production of medicines in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Turkey’s Atabay Kimya Sanayi Ticaret company will launch the production of pharmaceuticals in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Health.

The agreement on the production was signed between the Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat with the Turkish company’s head Zeynep Atabay, during the visit of the Kazakh delegation to Ankara.

Giniyat noted that the joint Turkish-Kazakh enterprise [for the production of pharmaceuticals] will allow develop domestic production of original medicines and medical devices, increase export potential of Kazakh pharmaceutical products, as well as scientific and human resources of Kazakhstan.

As part of the signed agreement, Atabay Kimya Sanayi Ticaret company expressed its intention to invest $10 million in the construction of the plant.

The project is scheduled to be implemented by the end of 2023, and 200 jobs will be created within it.