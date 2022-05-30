...
Iran, Tajikistan sign numerous cooperation agreements

Business Materials 30 May 2022 14:04
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. A total of 17 cooperation documents in various fields were signed between Iran and Tajikistan in Tehran on May 30, 2022, Trend reports citing the Iranian President’s official website.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon attended the signing ceremony.

Cooperation documents were signed in the fields of politics, economics, trade, transport, investment, new technologies, environment, sports, energy, justice, health, research and tourism.

---

