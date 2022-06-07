Azerbaijani-Kazakh trade turnover may increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan grew three times in the first quarter of 2022, CEO of Kazakh QazTrade JSC Azamat Askaruly said during the visit of Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakh producers to Baku , Trend reports.

According to him, trade turnover between the countries reached $100 million from January through March 2022.

"We are confident that the trade turnover will reach $500 million by the end of this year, and we will be able to reach $1 billion in the long term," Askaruly said.

He emphasized that products such as steel and metal products, railway equipment, locomotives, and wheat are mainly supplied to Azerbaijan, and signing a bilateral document in this direction is expected.