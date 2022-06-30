Summit of Caspian littoral states to contribute to dev't of co-op in various fields - Iranian experts on Ashgabat Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. A summit of the presidents of five Caspian littoral states (Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran) was held in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat on June 29. A number of issues, including cooperation and security were discussed at the summit.

"The Ashgabat Summit of the presidents of the Caspian littoral states will lead to positive results. Because the relations between the mentioned countries are at a required level. In this regard, the countries can reach certain agreements," former chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told Trend.

Falahatpisheh added that recently, the Iranian government has further developed its political and economic relations with the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, especially with neighboring countries.

He also added that the Iranian government has chosen regional cooperation with the Caspian littoral states as a priority. As a result, there has been an unprecedented increase in the number of visits and contacts between Iran and the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus in the last 10 years in various fields. This reflects Iran's preference for cooperation with the countries of the region.

"There are two important issues for the establishment of infrastructure and increased security for regional cooperation among the Caspian littoral states. These issues may result in a further increase in the level of relations among the Caspian littoral states," Falahatpisheh noted.

As for the establishment of infrastructure for regional cooperation, the official pointed out that the establishment of railway lines among the five Caspian littoral states, the construction of pipelines for bilateral and multilateral energy exchange can further give impetus to the development of relations. The Ashgabat Summit is important to allow Caspian littoral states take steps in various areas, especially in the economic and trade spheres.

In addition, bilateral meetings at the presidential level will also contribute to the development of cooperation in various fields, Falahatpisheh said.

In turn, Professor of Regional Studies at Tehran University Elaheh Koolaee said that the geographical position of the Caspian Sea has created favorable conditions for the establishment and development of beneficial and constructive relations with the littoral states.

The professor also pointed out that the Caspian Sea requires constructive opportunities between the countries. So that future generations will be able to take advantage of this opportunity, just as people who have lived around this sea for centuries have benefited from it.

Koolaee added that over the past years, the summits of presidents of the Caspian littoral states have focused on issues based on common interests.

"After the collapse of the USSR, the Caspian Sea attracted the world's attention due to its rich hydrocarbon reserves and increased production of these resources. This has further increased the responsibility of the Caspian littoral states," she said.

Due to the Caspian Sea being a lake and there is no way for pollutants to escape from this basin, the cooperation of littoral countries in protecting the marine environment is of great importance, Koolaee noted.

The professor stressed that in this regard, environmental protection is a priority. Cooperation between the Caspian littoral states on transit and cargo transportation will serve their common interests.

"One of the important issues at the meetings of the Caspian littoral states is that the countries act in the direction of regional interests, along with long-term and national interests," she said.

The ex-governor of Iran's Golestan Province Hadi Haghshenas said that the Caspian Sea is of great economic importance to the Caspian littoral states, especially in terms of oil and gas production, transportation of agricultural products, as well as transit of goods.

"It is usually a priority to establish economic ties between countries around the seas around the world. The Caspian littoral states are developing countries. In this regard, these countries have great potential. Iran can move towards creating common economic interests with the Caspian littoral states," Haghshenas added.

