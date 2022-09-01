Basic goal of Kazakhstan's economic policy remains unchanged - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The basic goal of Kazakhstan's economic policy remains unchanged - the qualitative and inclusive growth of the well-being of the citizens, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

In his words, the priorities of the new economic course will be:

- stimulating private entrepreneurial initiative, that is, moving away from state capitalism and excessive state intervention in the economy;

- the development of competition, that is, the provision of equal opportunities for all;

– and, of course, a fair distribution of national income.