...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Business

Basic goal of Kazakhstan's economic policy remains unchanged - Kazakh president

Business Materials 1 September 2022 09:58 (UTC +04:00)
Basic goal of Kazakhstan's economic policy remains unchanged - Kazakh president

Follow Trend on

Nargiz Sadikhova
Nargiz Sadikhova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The basic goal of Kazakhstan's economic policy remains unchanged - the qualitative and inclusive growth of the well-being of the citizens, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

In his words, the priorities of the new economic course will be:

- stimulating private entrepreneurial initiative, that is, moving away from state capitalism and excessive state intervention in the economy;

- the development of competition, that is, the provision of equal opportunities for all;

– and, of course, a fair distribution of national income.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more