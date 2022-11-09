Hungary working on promoting concrete projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Hungary is working on promoting concrete projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Tamás Torma said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"In fact, in January 2021, Hungary was among the first countries to express its interest to participate in the rebuilding and reconstruction works on the liberated territories - and we have reiterated our intention at various high-level meetings since then. Our companies participated at the Rebuild Karabakh EXPO in October 2021, as well as last week, between 19-21 October 2022," said the ambassador.

Torma pointed out that the potential spheres of cooperation, such as infrastructural, urban and agricultural development, have already been identified.

"At the moment, we are working on promoting concrete projects in these areas. It is important to note that the Hungarian EXIM Bank has a special credit line of 120 million dollars for financing joint projects by interested Hungarian and Azerbaijani companies," the ambassador added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn