Volume of money transfers to Azerbaijan increases - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The volume of money transfers to Azerbaijan increased, said the Head of the Representative Office of the International Organization for Migration in Azerbaijan, Vladimir Georgiyev, during the second meeting of the working group on the "Improvement of the socio-economic impact of the money transfer in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to him, for the first ten months of the year, the money transfer to Azerbaijan increased by 10 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Georgiyev noted that the activation of operations in the post-pandemic period and the situation in Ukraine are the main reasons for the increased volume of money transfers.