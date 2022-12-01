Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture attracts farmers, investors to liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has already started to attract investors and farmers to the liberated territories, said the Head of the Land Use Control Department of the Ministry Firidun Tagiyev at the conference dedicated to the State Program on Development of Earth Remote Sensing Services in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, the Ministry of Agriculture is temporarily authorized to lease land on the territories liberated from occupation.

"The potential territories for farming in Karabakh were identified jointly with Azercosmos. We have already attracted farmers and investors to these lands, and the work on planting hazelnut trees has begun. In general, the creation of walnut plantations is foreseen in the territories of Khojavend, Zangilan, and Qubadli regions," said Tagiyev.