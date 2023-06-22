More than thousand Azerbaijani citizens use Turkish 'Talent Gate' career platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. More than a thousand Azerbaijani citizens are using the Turkish "Yetenek Kapısı" (Talent Gate - digital interaction platform of youth, employers and career centers), Head of the Human Resources Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Salim Atay said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the "Digital transformation and human resources" panel discussion within the framework of the Human Resources Summit 2023.

"The platform, which unites the employer and graduate students, provides jobs, internships and a number of projects in various fields," Atay said.

The platform is widely used in Azerbaijan. Currently, it has As of now, the database has over 1.2 million students, over 8,000 employers and over 2,300 universities. 'Talent Gate' says to feature members from over 100 countries.

The registration allows to get access to job/internship postings, career counseling services, etc.