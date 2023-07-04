Iran officially becomes full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Iran was officially elected a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the 23rd summit meeting of the presidents of the member countries of the organization held in a virtual format on July 4, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the report, Iran has been an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization since 2005. After 16 years, Iran was accepted as a full member of this organization and today it participated in the meeting as a main member.

In 2021, at the 21st summit meeting of the presidents of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, 8 countries approved Iran's membership in the organization, and Iran became the 9th member of this organization.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the technical process and obligations for accepting Iran as a main member of this organization were approved at the 22nd summit meeting of the heads of state of the SCO member countries in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.