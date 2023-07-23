Iran shares details of non-oil trade with Georgia in 3 months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Georgia amounted to 118,000 tons worth $66.5 million, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), Trend reports.

According to the report of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the non-oil trade turnover between the two countries for the reporting period decreased by 23.1 percent in value, while increasing by 21.3 percent in volume compared to the same period in the last year.

So, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Georgia stood at approximately 97,600 tons worth approximately $86.6 million in the same period of the last Iranian year.

The main goods traded between the two countries were agricultural products, steel, pipes, mining minerals, glassware, petrochemical products, wood, various types of equipment and spare parts, etc.

In the 3rd month of the current Iranian year alone (May 22 through June 21, 2023), the trade turnover between Iran and Georgia was 45,800 tons worth approximately $27.3 million.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

---

