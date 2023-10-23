Azerbaijan's AZPROMO boosing cooperation with Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) is expanding its cooperation with the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trend reports.

AZPROMO briefed on its online meeting with the chamber.

The parties discussed the expansion of their partnership and the signing of a cooperation agreement.

The meeting emphasized the importance of increased participation by Spanish companies in Azerbaijan's economy, and in this regard, it was suggested to conduct a presentation of Azerbaijani investment projects in Spain ("Investment Roadshow").

The Chamber's Deputy General Director Elsa Jansen assessed the prospects of the "Investment Roadshow" event in terms of expanding investment ties.

Janssen expressed the chamber's readiness to support the coordination work for AZPROMO's planned business trip to Spain, as well as for organizing events and meetings in various formats in the future.

Moreover, the parties also exchanged views on defining the legal framework for cooperation between the representatives of the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry and AZPROMO, and an agreement was reached on exchanging information to sign the relevant agreement between the institutions.

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Spain from January through September 2023 amounted to $793.6 million, accounting for 2.24 percent of the total trade turnover.