Gold production volumes at Azerbaijan's Chovdar field disclosed

Business Materials 30 January 2024 12:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The first phase of the Chovdar field in Azerbaijan produced 243,400 ounces of gold, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, production has begun at the second phase of the deposit (sulfide phase and side deposits).

"In the near future, a further extension of the operation of the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area (CIRPA) is planned with the discovery of new deposits and an increase in resources in the region,” he noted.

