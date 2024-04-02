Azerbaijani economy minister outlines topics of meeting with St. Petersburg governor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, has identified the issues of his meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, the Minister of Economy wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We assessed the potential of supporting trade and business. At the meeting, we discussed the prospects of bilateral economic relations and opportunities to strengthen joint activities in industry, innovation, tourism, shipbuilding, investment, trade, and business support," the publication reads.

To note, Russia is one of Azerbaijan's primary trading partners. Trade and commercial links between our countries are steadily improving. Bilateral trade is increasing steadily. In 2023, our trade volume reached a new high of about $4.4 billion.

