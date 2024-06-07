Russian St. Petersburg, Azerbaijan keeping ball rolling within new road map - governor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Russian St. Petersburg and Azerbaijan continue active joint work within the new roadmap for 2024–2028, Governor of the city Alexander Beglov said during a working meeting at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports via the website of the city's administration.

Governor Alexander Beglov and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev convened at SPIEF-2024 to discuss the advancement of cooperative ventures, joint projects, and the outcomes of St. Petersburg's cultural and business delegation to Baku in April 2024.

"Development in Azerbaijan is rapid. Amazing progress has been achieved in a very short amount of time. The international community respects Azerbaijan's position on defending state interests, hears its voice, and sees its prudent acts," emphasized the governor.

St. Petersburg expresses keen interest in broadening the import of agricultural goods from Azerbaijan. Notably, the city is involved in the construction of a wholesale and distribution hub named Agropark Nart, with the active involvement of Azerbaijani investors.

According to the information, there are ongoing efforts to finalize the signing of new cooperation agreements between medical institutions, and architectural and construction colleges. Additionally, work is progressing on the installation of a monument dedicated to the renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayov, with the grand unveiling scheduled for September 2025, coinciding with the celebration of the composer's 140th birth anniversary.

To note, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held from June 5 to 8.

Officials attending the forum include Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov, and others.

During the event, a panel session titled “Dubai-Baku: From Energy to Finance” is held, with discussions on the agenda also including the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel