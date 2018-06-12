Turkish PM: TANAP - a project of peace and stability

12 June 2018 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is a project of peace and stability in the region, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Yildirim was commenting on the opening ceremony of TANAP gas pipeline to be held in Turkey’s Eskisehir province June 12.

“TANAP is a strategic project for Turkey, Azerbaijan and entire Europe,” Yildirim said.

TANAP runs from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

