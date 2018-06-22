SGC, Europe’s energy security to be discussed in Washington

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will take part in the conference “Towards 21st Century Energy Systems in Central & Eastern Europe” in Washington June 25, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry told Trend June 22.

The minister will address the event with a speech, as well as take part in the debates. Numerous meetings are also expected as part of his visit, including the meeting with Vice-President of the European Commission for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic.

In addition to Shahbazov and Sefcovic, representatives of analytical centers of Europe and the US, heads of various energy companies, governments of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other European countries will take part in the conference.

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the energy security of Central and Eastern Europe will become one of the topics of the event. The participants will also discuss strategic and political consequences of the US energy policy for relations with Central and Eastern Europe, energy innovations and some gas projects.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

