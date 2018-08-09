Wood Mackenzie: LUKOIL to dominate Uzbek oil, gas sector years ahead (Exclusive)

9 August 2018 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Russian oil and gas company LUKOIL will continue to remain the dominant international operator in Uzbekistan's oil and gas sector in the coming years, Ashley Sherman, principal analyst, Caspian & Europe Upstream oil and gas, at Wood Mackenzie, told Trend on July 16.

He reminded that 2017 was a year of milestones for LUKOIL, with launch of new gas processing facilities at both of the company’s projects: Kandym and Southwest Gissar.

Sherman added that LUKOIL will handle as much as 30 percent of total Uzbek gas production by the next decade.

On top of that, according to the analyst, it may generally prove more difficult to attract new entrants into the upstream in Uzbekistan due to existing investors deepening their role in the Uzbek energy sector.

A source in the Russian company earlier told Trend that LUKOIL is planning to produce 14.6 billion cubic meters of gas in Uzbekistan In 2018, which is 60 percent more compared to 9.09 billion cubic meters in 2017.

The company is currently conducting gas production in Uzbekistan within the framework of two Production Sharing Agreements on Kandym-Khauzak-Shady (KHSh) and Gissar gas deposits.

In April 2018, LUKOIL commissioned the Kandym gas processing complex (KGPC) located in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, in March 2018, the company opened the first gas station in Uzbekistan and the whole Central Asian region under the LUKOIL brand in Tashkent.

Pavel Zhdanov, Director for Capital Markets Operations, Acquisition and Sale of LUKOIL Assets, said earlier that LUKOIL is satisfied with implementation of projects in Uzbekistan and plans to reach the design the level of gas production.

In January-May 2018, Uzbekistan produced 466 thousand tons of gas, which is 0.6 percent more than in the same period in 2017.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan's largest private bank begins accepting deposits in US dollars
Economy news 12:46
American company planning to invest in oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:03
Sales of new Uzbek car in Russia waiting for launch of full production cycle (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:02
German, Russian, Turkish companies to create 3 entertainment clusters in Tashkent
Tourism 09:20
Cement price hike in Uzbekistan
Economy news 8 August 21:33
Uzbekistan’s company to buy catalyst via tender
Tenders 8 August 20:12
Latest
Kazakhstan hosts closing ceremony of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest
Society 14:30
Kyrgyzstan gets new trolleybuses from Russia and Belarus
Kyrgyzstan 14:11
Turkish Airlines offers Azerbaijani passengers complimentary accommodation within Stopover serviceAnchor
Turkey 14:09
Azerbaijan doesn't exclude revision of customs duties to support businesses
Economy news 13:57
Volume of expenditures on Kazakh Tengiz field expansion announced
Oil&Gas 13:35
Trump trusts Azerbaijan's strategies: expert
Politics 13:22
Azerbaijan's Security Service, Interior Ministry conduct joint operation
Politics 13:05
Uzbekistan's largest private bank begins accepting deposits in US dollars
Economy news 12:46
Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2.5 million passengers during first seven months of 2018
Economy news 12:37