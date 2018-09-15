Azerbaijani entrepreneurs eyeing renewable energy projects abroad (Exclusive)

15 September 2018 08:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are interested in construction of solar power plants abroad, in particular, in Georgia, Afghanistan and the UAE, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources Jamil Malikov told Trend.

"The agency is trying to create conditions for interested Azerbaijani investors to be able to implement projects related to renewable energy not only in Azerbaijan but also abroad," he added. "We render them various administrative support. For example, we can establish a dialogue with the corresponding state bodies in these countries, help to address legal issues. Today, Azerbaijani businessmen show such an initiative in Georgia, Afghanistan and Dubai."

The potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is over 25,300 megavolt-amperes, according to experts. Most of the country’s renewable energy potential accounts for solar energy.

The State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of Azerbaijan plans to implement 23 projects worth about 13 million manats as part of the Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Public Utilities (Electric and Thermal Energy, Water and Gas) in 2018-2020.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Sept. 3)

