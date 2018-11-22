Petronas eyes to expand oil & gas co-op with Turkmenistan

22 November 2018 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Malaysian company Petronas has been working in Turkmenistan since 1996, having invested about $10.5 billion in the local fuel and energy industry, General Manager of Petronas Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd., Yat Hong Teh told the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper in an interview.

All these years, Petronas has not only invested, but also built and adjusted the equipment, which now allows to produce more than 5 billion cubic meters of gas a year and 35,000-40,000 barrels per day of oil, he said.

Petronas looks forward to further expand this mutually beneficial partnership, he said.

A coastal block in the Caspian Sea has been allocated to Petronas Carigali for oil and gas production, and this is a very promising project, taking into account the amount of hydrocarbons in the area, Yat Hong Teh said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Italy’s Eni opens tender for transportation of drilling rig in Turkmenistan
Tenders 09:27
Turkmenistan’s gas concern extends tender to reconstruct gas terminal
Tenders 09:26
Japan ready to build second gasoline production plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:24
Petronas eyes to expand oil & gas co-op with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 November 21:21
Azerbaijani president views Turkmen national carpet museum (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 20:24
Ashgabat hosting workshop dedicated to digital economy
Turkmenistan 21 November 19:44
Latest
New industrial enterprises to be launched in Astana before year-end
Economy news 09:43
Geotech almost completes geophysical surveys at large gold deposit in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:38
India's VisionCraft may implement "smart city" in Uzbekistan
ICT 09:38
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 22
Finance 09:30
Italy’s Eni opens tender for transportation of drilling rig in Turkmenistan
Tenders 09:27
Turkmenistan’s gas concern extends tender to reconstruct gas terminal
Tenders 09:26
Japan ready to build second gasoline production plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:24
13,000 hectares of greenhouses created in Iran
Economy news 09:14