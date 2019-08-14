Shipment at SOCAR Terminal exceeds 280,000 TEU

14 August 2019 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The volume of shipment at SOCAR Terminal stood at 280,276.634 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) in 2018, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

Located in Aliaga, the terminal remains the largest container terminal in Turkey’s Aegean Region, with an annual capacity of 1.3 million TEUs.

APM Terminals, which is a part of Danish A.P. Moller – Maersk, completed the divestment of its Izmir container terminal (Petlim) to Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR on December 27, 2018.

APM Terminals decided to divest its container terminal to SOCAR as it is better suited to further develop the terminal, according to Maersk.

In March 2019, Petlim was renamed as SOCAR Terminal.

SOCAR is the sole producer of petroleum products in Azerbaijan owning over 370 filling stations in Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland. It is also a co-owner of the largest Turkish petrochemical complex Petkim.

